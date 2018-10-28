PLAYER RATINGS: Fleetwood Town 3 Blackpool 2

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the historic 3-2 win over local rivals Blackpool.

Alex Cairns 7

A quiet afternoon again, barely had a save to make. Not at fault for either goal.

Lewie Coyle 7.5

Some tough tackling and a real gritty performance on derby day.

Craig Morgan 6.5

Miss read the ball to allow Delfounseou in for the second and another shaky performance. Not returned to the form he was in before injury.

Ash Eastham 8

The only fault on the ex-Blackpool man's performance was when he nodded over a set-piece. He might not be the captain but this was a real skipper's performance, solid and unflappable. Sums up the spirit of this team.

James Husband 7.5

Back from injury and showed why he has been missed. He brought balance and a renewed attack to the left wing.

Nathan Sheron 8

Back from suspension with a bang in a defensive midfield role. Managed to keep experienced professional and in-form Blackpool man Jay Spearing quiet which says it all. One of many standout performers for Town.

Ross Wallace 7.5

A sublime strike to open his Fleetwood Town account. A key figure in the waves of Town attacks in the opening 20. Could he have done more to stop the Delfouneso cross for the first Blackpool goal?

Jason Holt 8

Back in the starting line-up and made a mighty impact. Linked the attack and defence and always wanted to be on the ball, key in Town's possession play and nearly got on the scoresheet too.

Wes Burns 8

Unplayable in the opening 20 minutes and what a goal to start off derby day.

That sublime strike set the tone. A quieter second half and should have finished Hunter's cross at the start of the second half but another performance that shows he is back to the form of that 15/16 loan spell.

Ched Evans 8

No goal but that does not mean he did not play a vital role in this win. A key figure in Town's attacking play.

Ash Hunter 8

His stats for the season say it all. Two more assists to make it 12 from 15 league games. The ball to tee up Madden showed real ingenuity and awareness. More of a threat on the left, especially in the second half.

Subs

Madden on for Wallace 55 8

What an impact. Netted what would be the all important third just two minutes after coming off the bench. Great instinctive striker's finish.

Bolger on for Madden 88 6

A defensive substitution by Barton. Town were 3-2 up but not facing a barrage by Blackpool. Not much to do in the end as Town strolled over the line.