PLAYER RATINGS: Fleetwood Town 1 Wycombe Wanderers 1

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

Paddy Madden opened the scoring in the 37th minute but Adebayo Akinfenwa levelled things up in the 55th minute.

Here is how the Gazette rated the Town players out of 10.

Alex Cairns 7

Made a great save to thwart Dominic Gape and push effort on to the bar. Also rescued Coyle in the first half.

James Husband 7

The left-back showed his class with a number of good runs forward. A real astute signing.

Ash Eastham 6

Very lucky not to have seen red for his foul on Mackail-Smith that the referee ruled was just outside of the box. On another day could have been a red and a penalty. Needs to re-find his confidence. Shaken in the last couple of weeks.

Nathan Sheron 7

His first ever league start but it did not look like it. Tried to pass the ball around his own box a bit too much but aside from that a very promising first start.

Lewie Coyle 7

A very naive header in the opening minutes that landed Town in hot water. Fortunatley they could not capitalise. Grew in strength as the game wore on, getting closer to that elusive first goal too.

Ryan Taylor 6

After such a strong debut a very quiet second game. Given his dead ball specialist tag expect a lot more than what we saw on Tuesday.

Ross Wallace 7

A better performance than Saturday, brighter and got on the ball more, just still expect a bit more from him given his experience. Needs to bring an end product.

James Wallace 6

A decent shift but he should not be getting a start in the side ahead of the likes of Dempsey and Biggins. Needs to bring more to the table.

Wes Burns 6

A quiet second half. Needs to bring more end product and shoot more when he finds himself in space.

Ash Hunter 7

His eighth assist of the season and he showed why he was missed on Saturday. Brought energy and ingenuity to the side but at times should have passed a bit more.

Paddy Madden 6.5

Should have had a hat-trick. Scored the hardest of his three big chances but should be diverting home that early chance as Burns' shot fell to him in the box unmarked and his diving header in second half should be hitting the target.

Subs: Biggins on for Wallace 82 6:

Very unfortunate not to keep his place after Saturday's performance. Bright.