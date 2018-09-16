PLAYER RATINGS: Fleetwood Town 1 Accrington Stanley 1

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley.

Cian Bolger marked his return to the Fleetwood Town side with a goal but Sean McConville's 70th minute equaliser ensured Accrington left Highbury with a point.

This is how the Gazette rated the performances out of 10:

Alex Cairns 8

Some heroic saves and at times one after the other. He is showing why Barton called him the best in the division.

Lewie Coyle 6.5

A few too many crosses and attacks coming from his flank in recent weeks but another gritty performance.

Ash Eastham 7

Like Bolger some important blocks and clearances. Grew into that captaincy role. Mr consistent is becoming a real leader.

Cian Bolger 7

Back in the side and proved a point, got his goal and made some important clearances and blocks. Like he'd never been away.

James Husband 6

After a great start to life at Town a few wobbles.

Conor McAleny 6

Concerning to see him pick up another injury, hopefully a hamstring tweak is just that. Must be frustrating for him given the other injuries this was his chance to claim the shirt

Dean Marney 6.5

A quieter day at the office from the ex-Burnley man. Barton revealed he was withdrawn early due to a groin niggle and perhaps had he still been on the pitch he would have been in the right spot to pick up McConville for the goal and clear second ball from the long throw?

Jason Holt 7

Some silky touches and in the action a lot. Put a good shift in.

Ash Hunter 7.5

His seventh assist of the season, a constant threat for Town. Defensively improving game by game too. Aside from a few bursts of temper, regularly Town's danger man but credit to Accrington for keeping him out of the game a lot in the first half.

Paddy Madden 6

A quieter game than we are used too for him, barely got a sniff and when he did from Long's pull-back he fizzed an effort off target.

Chris Long 6

Too selfish, too often. Should be looking to pass more, also showed a tad too much aggression. Needs to do his talking on the pitch.

Dempsey on for McAleny 10, 7

He really needs to start backing himself to shoot. Crowd bellowing him to do so as he got in a number of good positions. Needs to believe he can score and take the shot on.

Wallace on for Marney 67 - 7

A really promising cameo. A threat from set-pieces, his header flying over, and that link up with Holt and Coyle on the right wing was extraordinary.

Biggins on for Long 90 6

Too late to make an impact