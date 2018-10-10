PLAYER RATINGS: Fleetwood Town 0 Rochdale 2

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Rochdale.

Billy Crellin 5

Poor clearing kick early in the first half, could have done better for the first goal, a big lesson for him in men's football.

Gethin Jones 5

Some powerful clearing headers and put in a shift but not threatening Coyle.

Nathan Sheron 5

Rochdale asked questions of him in the first half, a big learning curve of a night for him.

Craig Morgan 5.5

Came off at the break as he continues his return from a hamstring injury.

Eddie Clarke 6

Put under pressure in the first half, some good challenges and tackles. Looked strong on the attack but needs to improve defensively.

Kyle Dempsey 5

Needs to bring more creativity and attack to the pitch.

Harrison Biggins 5

A quieter game than we have been used to seeing from him, a bit of bite but needs to have more of an impact on the game.

Jason Holt 5

Big error for the second goal. After such a good cameo off the bench at Doncaster expected more.

Dan Mooney 5

Got in some good positions in the first half but needs to finish the chances given to him by the likes of Burns if he wants to push for first team action.

Long 5

A huge miss in first half injury time. If he wants to push Madden and Evans he should be scoring chances like that as keeper Moore passed the ball straight to him.

Burns 5.5

The brightest Town spark in the first half. Concerning when he went down after an aerial collision but played on.

Subs:

Eastham on for Morgan 5 Should have done better with the header from the Mooney cross.

Garner on for Mooney 57 6 : Bright cameo

Rydel on for Burns 75 6 A bright spark