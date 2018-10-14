PLAYER RATINGS: Fleetwood 2 Shrewsbury 1

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 2-1 win over Shrewsbury.

Goals from Paddy Madden and Wes Burns put Fleetwood in control in the first half.

Josh Laurent pulled a goal back in the 58th minute for Shrewsbury but Fleetwood managed to secure all three points.

Here is how the Gazette rated the performances:

Alex Cairns 8

THAT SAVE. He ensured the three points late on with the reflexes of a cat to thwart Sadler at the death. Just proves why he has been dubbed the best in the division by his boss Barton.

Nathan Sheron 8

That clearance to thwart Amadi-Holloway in the box was superb. Picking the ball up in the box off the forward and then wriggling away to eventually clear. Showed no panic and is looking a real discovery.

Craig Morgan 7

That block from Gilliead late on shows just what he is all about. Brings steel, experience, communication and calmness. Looks like him and Eastham have been playing together their whole lives. But he should not be allowing Laurent to beat him to the ball at the near post for the Shrewsbury goal.

Ash Eastham 7

Mr consistent again, good solid blocks and at the end of the game his no nonsense hoof it away was needed. Solid.

Lewie Coyle 7

Moved over to left back again. Another good performance from Fleetwood's Dennis Irwin. Nearly got his first ever goal but should have done better with cross the cross for their goal, he should be stopping Whalley in that position.

Ross Wallace 8

Bright, intelligent and put a real shift in. It was a real silky performance, just still need a touch more end product in the final third.

Ryan Taylor 7

He's made a real difference in the middle of the park, his communication a big factor too. In the second half when Town were under pressure you could hear him talking to those around him trying to calm. That high level experience and game know-how key.

James Wallace 7

A shame to see him come off just before the break. Keeps proving his doubters wrong but now needs to find some consistent fitness levels.

Ash Hunter 8

His 10th assist of the season in the 13th game. That stat says it all, tireless and also doing a defensive shift too. He just keeps finding different gears.

Paddy Madden 8

Tireless running and a sublime header. His fifth of the term and you can sense more to come. Showing his leadership qualities too. A real asset.

Wes Burns 8

What a goal. Left our of the starting line-up v Doncaster but back with a bang. The second goal a pleasure to watch. Bringing that end product to his game.

Subs:

Long on for J Wallace 41 5.5 Barton admitted post match it was the wrong sub and he just failed to make an impact.

Holt on for Long 71 7

Brought brightness to the middle of the park and gave Town some renewed momentum

Dempsey on for R Wallace 89 6

Not enough time to make an impact