PLAYER RATINGS: Fleetwood 1 Barnsley 3

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 3-1 defeat to Barnsley.

Harrison Biggins opened the scoring in the 19th minute but Jacob Brown, Keiffer Moore and Mamadou Thiam ensured the Tykes left Highbury with three points.

This is how the Gazette rated the performances out of 10.

Alex Cairns 6.5

A couple of good saves but perhaps could have done better for the first. Needs to keep his chin up though, performance did not deserve conceding three.

Lewie Coyle 7

He is growing with every game. He made some crunching tackles and some good runs on that right flank. Strong in both defence and attack one of Town's best players.

Ash Eastham 6

The switching between the left and right of defence is unsettling his consistency. Again another uncharacteristic lapse for the first goal. At his best when settled, Barton needs to stick with a defensive pairing.

Tommy Spurr 5

Came off with a groin injury, looked to be injured when the first goal went in. Could he have and should he have come off sooner? Probably. Again not a memorable performance.

James Husband 7

He was missed last week, now back from illness and back with a bang. Like Coyle strong in both defence and attack, popped up with the assist for Biggins. He's making that left back slot his own.

Ross Wallace 6

After last weekend's impressive debut off the bench not the electric form we were hoping for on his first start. Looked leggy towards the end and set-piece delivery not up to usual standards. Expected more.

Jason Holt 6

At the moment he is not having a real impact on the game. Some nice slick touches and passes but needs to be more involved and make his mark.

Ryan Taylor 7

An impressive debut. Brought in to a defensive holding midfield role he has done what we expected of Marney by bringing his high level class to the team. He helped cut out threats and aided the defence, set-pieces also look good. An astute signing.

Harrison Biggins 7

His first league start of the season and capped it with a goal. An impressive performance and should keep his shirt for Wycombe.

Wes Burns 7

Back in the side and at times looked like he had never been away. Has a tendency to overthink when on the ball at times, needs to pass a touch more and do the simple things but good to see him back. Very bright in the opening exchanges.

Ched Evans 7

His hold up play brilliant and lay off to Husband for Biggins goal sublime. Took a lot of stick from the Barnsley fans, kept his cool and worked his socks off.

Subs

Bolger on for Spurr 5

For the second game in a row a defensive lapse has cost a goal. Head dropped and needs to improve, fast.

Long on for Holt 6

Made an impact when he came on, looked bright and not selfish in his play.

Dempsey on for Biggins 6

Again needs to back himself to shoot but did add some more bite to the middle