PLAYER RATINGS: Doncaster Rovers 0 Fleetwood Town 4

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 4-0 win at Doncaster Rovers.

Ched Evans, James Wallace, Ash Eastham and Ash Hunter fired Fleetwood to victory at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Here is how the Gazette rated the players out of 10.

Alex Cairns 8

Not an awful lot to do but when asked the questions answered them.

Lewie Coyle 9

One of the standout players of the season so far. Had to move over to left back after Husband's injury and once again did not look out of place out of position. A real asset to the side.

Ash Eastham 8

Solid. Dependable. Reliable and a goal to boot. A talismanic performance at the back from the central defender and a powerful header to open his account for the season.

Nathan Sheron 8

Doncaster asked questions of him aerially in the first half and stepped up a gear when moved over to right back. Thrown in at the deep end, asked to play two different positions and more than kept his head above water. His potential is huge.

James Husband 7

Unfortunate to hobble off 10 minutes in just as he has been settling into the side. Hopefully he is back soon because he will be a big miss.

Ross Wallace 8

Whipped in a delightful set-play for Eastham's goal. Brings ingenuity to the middle of the park and something different.

Ryan Taylor 8

His versatility is a major asset and he showed why on Saturday. Started in central midfield, moved to full-back then back into a defensive holding midfield role. Showed his higher level class.

James Wallace 8

Proved just why he was selected to start. Silenced his critics (me) by teeing Evans up to win the penalty and nodding home an Ash Hunter corner. Brought off at HT due to a precaution. Finally showing why Barton brought him to the club.

Ash Hunter 9

Picked up his ninth assist of the season and his third goal. Always a threat and a key figure in this Barton side. Back on set-piece duties and showed why he should be involved in dead ball situations.

Ched Evans 8

Won the penalty and converted it. Not his best penalty but he showed just how key his partnership with Madden in a front two will be. Keeping him fit now the priority.

Paddy Madden 8

Like at Scunthorpe he might not have got a goal in this big win but his off the ball work and partnership with Evans should not go unnoticed. Tireless running and deserved a goal.

Subs Holt on for Husband - 8

He's been out of the side for the last two games but took his chance to prove himself with a silky 80 minutes. An impressive return.

Morgan on for J Wallace - 7

The skipper is back and showed his leadership and higher division knowledge to ensure Fleetwood kept that clean sheet.

Burns on for Evans - 6

Only the one chance, a deflected effort, expected a bit more from him.