Pilley delighted as World Cup winner Crellin signs new deal

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley is delighted to reward U17 World Cup winning keeper Billy Crellin with a new contract.

The 17-year-old homegrown prodigy was already tied down until 2019 but after reported interest from Premier League clubs Town have now extended that deal for a further 12 months due to his progress in the club’s development squad and his exploits with England at the World Cup in October.

Crellin, who is from Fleetwood, has featured in Town's League One squad on a number of occasions already this season but is yet to make his first team debut.

He featured in England's win against Iraq as the young Lions went on to lift the World Cup in India.

Crellin's involvement in that squad has attracted attention from Premier League sides with Everton and Manchester City understood to have been keen on Town's academy prospect but Town have acted swiftly to secure his services.

And chairman Andy Pilley says the new deal is just what the youngster deserves for his progress as he hopes the 17-year-old will one day be Town's number one.

He said: “We are pleased to have secured a new contract for Billy, a player who has clear potential and what we think is a big future in the game.

“He was offered a long-term contract a year ago, but we felt due to his progress, and his participation in the U17s World Cup winning squad, it was right to reward him with an improved contract at Fleetwood Town.

“We’ve seen plenty of speculation about Billy and his future in recent months and feel this new deal suits both parties at the current time.

“We look forward to watching Billy grow as a person and a footballer, and hopefully one day will see him develop into Fleetwood Town’s number one.”

And head coach Rosler is also happy to have secured Crellin's future at the club until 2020.

He said: "Of course I'm really happy because it is important we tie up a player like Billy who played for England in his age group.

"For a club like us it is absolutely important that we secure our best young players because eventually we are expecting on the way in the next years to come there will definitely be interest in Billy as long as he continues his progression the way he does it at the moment."