Patient Pressley seeks right club

He vacated the Fleetwood Town managerial hotseat over 15 months ago but Steven Pressley says his lengthy absence from the game was planned as he patiently waits to make the right next step.

Pressley was interviewed for the Hearts job in August and recently spent a week in Israel learning from Maccabi Tel Aviv’s coaching consultant Steve McClaren and the club’s boss Jordi Cruyff.

The Scot became Town boss in October 2015 and just beat the drop that season thanks to victory on the final day.

His resignation on the eve of the following season paved the way for Uwe Rosler, who is being linked to the managerial vacancy at Sunderland, to steer Town to a top-four finish last season.

Pressley told the Scottish Sun: “I’m 44 and I haven’t worked in over a year but I’ve got six or seven years of strong experience. I’ve had to meet big challenges in my time.

“At Falkirk, I’m very proud of the job I did bringing youngsters through. At Coventry, I think I did a very strong job.

“Fleetwood were second- bottom when I took over and I kept them in the league, which was my remit.

“I think I’ve shown strong management and I’ve learned from all of my experiences.

“I’ve served an apprenticeship and now I need to go to the right club, somewhere I feel I can excel.

“My story so far has been about maximising resources and stabilising football clubs.

“I’ve missed out on a number of opportunities I felt were right for me and turned down a number that weren’t right for me.

“I want to manage at the very top – I believe I can.”

Before he left the club Pressley released former Town man Danny Andrew.

Though the now Doncaster defender will not be making a return to the Highbury pitch on Saturday.

Andrew left Town in the summer of 2016 after a two year injury ridden 16 league game spell to join League Two side Grimbsy.

But the 26-year-old left-back returned to League One by joining promoted Doncaster this summer.

After impressing in his opening games the defender was ruled out for the season after picking up a cruciate knee ligament injury at AFC Wimbledon in August.

Rovers boss Darren Ferguson says Andrew is doing well and praised Town as they prepare to become the first visitors to Highbury this November after a four game spell on the road since Fleetwood’s last game at Highbury - the 2-0 win over Oxford on October 28.

Ferguson said: “Fleetwood are a very energetic side, they are a young side and I like the way they play, it’s always a tough place to go but the focus is completely on us.

“Highbury is a very hard place to go, it always has been, they haven’t had a home game in a few weeks and they’ll be looking to add to their 2-0 win over Oxford.”