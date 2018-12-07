Paddy Madden hopes history can repeat itself with Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden sees similarities between his current side and the Yeovil Town team who won promotion from League One in 2012/13.

The 28-year-old made it 10 goals for the season during Town’s FA Cup second round win at Guiseley on Monday.

Now, as they head to Luton Town, Madden – who netted 23 goals for Yeovil in that promotion campaign – believes Town’s squad has the ability to be just as successful.

It was December 2012 that saw the start of Yeovil’s transformation from a mid-table side to automatic promotion hopefuls.

A 2-1 win at Portsmouth on December 29 sparked an eight-game winning spree that catapulted them from 12th to third.

They went on to finish fourth before beating Brentford in the play-off final with Madden on the scoresheet.

The Cod Army know all about a season-transforming run with an 18-game unbeaten run catapulting them into the League One play-offs in 2016/17.

Madden said: “When I was at Yeovil, the year we got promoted, I think we were in 14th position for a long while and we hit a run of form.

“I think it was the end of December we just hit a run of form and then we got in touch with the top two.

“This league, you just hit a run and you are right back in the mix.

“If we do not get where we want to be we will only have ourselves to blame but I’m confident we will have a very successful season.”

Town now head to a Luton team yet to lose at home and, after promotion last season, they have climbed into third thanks to a seven-game unbeaten league run.

After back-to-back wins over Coventry and Guiseley, Madden says Town head to Kenilworth Road full of confidence.

He said: “Luton got promoted last year and came out of the traps this year. It is another tough game.

“It’s two wins on the bounce and we have a bit of confidence going into that and hope to get a big three points.”

Madden’s goal on Monday moved Town into the FA Cup third round and a home tie against AFC Wimbledon.

However, with a packed fixture list ahead, the players’ focus is on the league to start with.

Madden said: “It will be another tough game.

“They are a good side but it is a chance for us to get through to the fourth round and a good bit of prize money for the club.

“We will take that home but we have a few tough league games so we need to get those over with first, then look at Wimbledon.”