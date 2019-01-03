Paddy Madden has no regrets about swapping Scunthorpe United for Fleetwood Town

Paddy Madden says his decision to swap Scunthorpe United for Fleetwood Town has paid off after completing his first year at Highbury.

The 28-year-old joined Fleetwood last January for an undisclosed, six-figure sum and scored half-a-dozen times in helping Town to escape the drop.

He had already reached double figures before the turn of the year this time around, having now scored 13 times and also reached a century of goals in English football.

Now, as Town aim to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in the club’s history, Madden believes the last 12 months have vindicated his decision to make the move from Glanford Park.

He said: “I think, sometimes, you know yourself when it is time to move on.

“Sometimes fresh starts are fruitful.

“Every team I have played for, barring Carlisle with the injuries, I’ve got regular games and scored goals.

“I just felt I was not getting on with the management staff and it was time to leave.

“A fresh start was what I needed just for the mental side too.

“I’m delighted I made the swap to Fleetwood and it is paying off.”

Madden netted his 13th of the season in Town’s last home match when they lost 5-2 to Portsmouth, ending a seven-match unbeaten run at Highbury in the process.

In contrast, they had lost six straight league matches away from home before the goalless draw at Shrewsbury Town on New Year’s Day.

Madden reiterated that the key for Town is consistency as they prepare for a cup tie against an AFC Wimbledon side which beat them on the opening day of the season.

Speaking about the form he said: “It is just about the shape.

“If we get a good shape and break with our pitch being tight not many teams can break you down.

“For whatever reason we started off great away and now it has changed.

“I’m confident our away form will turn good too.

“It is just about getting consistency home and away and we will be right up there.”