Oxford United's Gavin Whyte performs 'sex act' in the street hours after playing Fleetwood Town

Footage appearing to show an Oxford United player performing a sex act in the street hours after playing Fleetwood Town has been leaked online.

Whyte in action for Oxford at Fleetwood Town on Saturday

The video appears to show Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte and a companion walking down a road and gesturing with their genitals exposed.

The footage emerged shortly after Whyte, who played the full 90 minutes in Oxford’s 2-2 draw at Highbury on Saturday, won the George Best Breakthrough Award at the Belfast Telegraph Sports Awards.

Oxford have released a statement confirming they will meet with Whyte and warn him as to his future conduct after "an incident back home in Northern Ireland at the weekend."

“Gavin was filmed behaving in a way that is clearly unacceptable from a professional footballer and we will work with both Gavin and the Irish FA to ensure that he is aware of his responsibilities,” the statement read.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson added: “It is totally out of character. Gavin is a quiet, respectful young man who is totally devastated by this: I have rarely heard anyone so remorseful for something that he regrets and knows he shouldn’t have done.

"Clearly he had drunk too much, and we will deal with that too, but whether you are a footballer or not that sort of behaviour is wrong on every level.

"We will sit down with Gavin today and we will remind him in no uncertain terms of his responsibilities. We have psychological and behavioural support here to help him get through this. He is a great kid and I hope the fans can forgive him for one moment of madness.”

The 22-year-old, who has since deleted his Twitter account, joined Oxford from Northern Irish outfit Crusaders in the summer.

He has scored six times for Karl Robinson’s side and netted with his first touch in international football for Northern Ireland against Israel in September.