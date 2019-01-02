Out of favour Fleetwood Town midfielder Bobby Grant completes permanent switch to National League side Wrexham

Bobby Grant has left Fleetwood Town and joined National League side Wrexham for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old joined the Welsh side on a short-term loan deal in November.

He had been a first-team regular at Highbury since joining from Blackpool in 2015 but fell out of favour under new head coach Joey Barton.

Grant initially joined Wrexham until January 1 to get regular game time but, with his Fleetwood contract expiring at the end of the season, he has made the move a permanent one.

Wrexham fought off competition from Tranmere Rovers to secure his signature with Grant attributing his decision in part to their fanbase.

Speaking before the deal went through, he said: “I can’t think the club enough.

“That following (in the 2-0 defeat) at Salford is incredible, that is Championship following.

“That is one of the best away followings I have seen in a very long time and I can only thank them for the support they have given me since I have been here.

“I would love to try and get it over the line with that group of lads in the dressing room and the club as a whole.

“Everyone around the place has been fantastic to me since I have been here and hopefully that can continue.”