No chance of Ashley Nadesan leaving Fleetwood Town this season

Fleetwood Town coach Clint Hill says there was ‘no chance’ of Ashley Nadesan returning to Carlisle United this season.

The striker was a team-mate of Hill’s at Brunton Park in the 2017/18 season after moving there on loan from Highbury.

Hill hung up his boots at the end of that season to become a coach at Town with the striker also returning to Highbury last summer.

However, Nadesan was sent back to Cumbria on loan after pre-season to play regular first-team football in the first half of this season.

Having now seen him return to Highbury, Hill confirmed that Carlisle tried to loan the striker again until the end of the season on deadline day.

Instead, Hill said that Nadesan and Jack Sowerby – who has also returned from a loan spell at Brunton Park – will battle it out in the first team.

“Obviously I played with him last season and saw the raw talent that he had,” he said of Nadesan.

“Coming in pre-season we felt that would be a good opportunity for him to go out and play men’s football again.

“He has come back a different character. He looks like he has grown by two or three inches, put a bit of meat on him and you can see how much it is has benefited him going out and playing football as well as Jack Sowerby who has also come back.”

Coming into the club this week was central defender Harry Souttar, who joined Town on loan from Stoke City.

The 20-year-old started out at Dundee United before moving to Stoke City and has also spent time on loan at Ross County.

Hill said: “He is a great lad, he has loads of potential.

“He is someone we have kept our eye on; very highly rated at Stoke City to the point where they did not nearly let him go.

“But, to be fair to the kid, he wanted to come and play first-team football and we will give him the opportunity to go and shine.”