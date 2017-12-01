No action by FA against Fleetwood boss Rosler

Uwe Rosler watched the dying embers of Town’s derby day draw from the newly red-lit Highbury tunnel, and now the FA has finally confirmed what actually went on at the end of the Fleetwood v Blackpool clash.

Both Rosler and his opposite number Gary Bowyer had been riled by some decisions by referee Oliver Langford and the man in the middle appeared to send Rosler off with minutes to spare.

Despite Rosler brushing away questions on the day and claiming he had just nipped away for a toilet break, it is understood he was simply asked to walk away from the technical area and calm down.

He was not sent off and the FA say no further action will be taken, meaning Rosler is free to return to the dugout for tomorrow’s FA Cup clash with Hereford

An FA spokesman told The Gazette: “There is no further action on behalf of the FA. We looked into the matter and there is nothing that warranted any further action.”

BBC One will be broadcasting Football Focus live from Highbury from noon until 1pm and later showing extended highlights from the tie.

Right wing-back Lewie Coyle is back from injury to feature and Rosler wants Town to build on the momentum from the derby drawand progress to round three

He said: “It is a good time for us now to start some momentum. Lewie Coyle is back with us. He will definitely be in the squad.

“We want to start some momentum and I think it is important for us that we are now getting players back. But we need to do the business – we can’t just wait for something to happen.

“We play on our home ground and are fully aware of the ambitions and the threat of Hereford, but we back ourselves.

“On the back of a strong, battling performance against Blackpool, we will be playing our sort of football and going out to win. Then we have another cup tie on Tuesday and there is better for momentum than winning games.”