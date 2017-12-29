New deal for Fleetwood's World Cup winner Crellin expected this afternoon

Premier League clubs had reportedly been eyeing him up but Fleetwood Town's World Cup winning shot-stopper Billy Crellin is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at the club until at least 2020 this afternoon.

The 17-year-old homegrown hero is set to be rewarded with a 12-month extension to his original 2019 deal for his progress in the club’s development squad and his exploits with England at the U17 World Cup in October.

Crellin, who is from Fleetwood, has featured in Town's League One squad on a number of occasions already this season but is yet to make his first team debut.

He featured in England's win against Iraq as the young Lions went on to lift the World Cup in India.

Crellin's involvement in that squad has attracted attention from Premier League sides with Everton and Manchester City understood to have been keen on Town's academy prospect but Town are set to act swiftly to secure his services.