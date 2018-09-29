New boy Taylor looks forward to his Fleetwood Town debut

Fleetwood Town’s latest signing, Ryan Taylor, is looking forward to hopefully making his debut against Barnsley today.

The 34-year-old has shaken off a stomach bug and gained international clearance after leaving the Indian Super League side ATK.

Town are his seventh club, having started his career at Tranmere Rovers before spells with Wigan Athletic, Newcastle United, Hull City, Port Vale and ATK.

He had travelled with Town for last Saturday’s defeat at Southend United but was one of the Town players hit by a virus.

He said: “I tell you what, it knocked me for six!

“I travelled all the way down knowing that I could have got clearance but then, with clearance, there would have been no chance I was playing.

“I was in a really bad way Friday night and Saturday morning, as was James Husband.

“The gaffer said ‘everyone get rid of the bugs and come back in on Tuesday.’

“We were back in on Tuesday and that session was great; I’m pretty confident everyone is back to full health.”

His availability is good timing given Taylor’s reputation as a dead ball specialist and with Barnsley thought to be susceptible from set-pieces.

He said: “I’m labelled all the time as someone who does deliver good set-plays and score free-kicks.

“I’d love to hit the ground running and score one, first one I get. If it is not the first, I’d want it to be the second.

“With that experienced head on my shoulders, I will be there for the young ones too, so it just won’t be all about the dead balls.

“It is the whole thing and experience I will be bringing for the young ones too.”

Taylor can play at full-back or across midfield but his position with Town will become apparent when he returns to League One action.

He said: “Going forward we have got a plan and we have got a couple of things in mind.

“If selected in the next few weeks that will show where the plan for me will be.”