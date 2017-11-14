My Fleetwood players deserve down-time says Rosler

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler wants his players to recharge their batteries after a gruelling week to ensure they are at peak condition for Saturday’s clash with Doncaster Rovers.

Town face their first home game in November after three away games in a six-day spell last week.

Town progressed through to the next rounds of both the FA Cup and the Checkatrade Trophy thanks to wins at Chorley and Carlisle respectively.

However, they could not make it three wins from as many matches as they slipped to a 1-0 reverse in League One at stadium:mk.

And now Rosler says many of his players and his staff will have some down time at the start of this week to prepare for another hectic period.

After Saturday’s home game, they travel to Walsall next Tuesday and then host near neighbours Blackpool on Saturday week.

Rosler said: “Performance-wise and results-wise we came through that last week not too badly.

“Obviously Saturday at MK Dons was the most important out of all three for me.

“We just lost but the performance was OK, especially in the second half. I’m really proud of that.

“The majority of the players will have a few days now to recover.

“One or two have to come in and have to do training to keep their levels up.

“The squad, the staff and everyone deserves a couple of days where we can recharge and be ready for the week after, when we have another three games.”

Despite the hectic away schedule the Cod Army made the trip to stadium:mk and Rosler praised the.

He said: “(the fans) really good, the fans applauded us and the players and myself went over there at the end.

“I think they saw that we tried to do everything to get back into the game, it was not our day but in terms of effort and trying really hard we gave everything and I think our supporters really acknowledge that.

“I don’t think they would have been too disappointed on their travel back home.”

