Mindset is stronger now says No.1 Alex no1

Keeper Alex Cairns says the Fleetwood side which faces Doncaster Rovers tomorrow is more resilient than the one which visited the Keepmoat last season, when defeat signalled the departure of Uwe Rosler.

But Doncaster-born Cairns thanks his old boss, who gave the 25-year-old his first chance in the EFL.

Town finished fourth in League One after Cairns’ big breakthrough but February’s 3-0 defeat at Doncaster saw Rosler sacked.

Joey Barton’s Town stand 13th on 14 points after 11 games, recording their fifth draw of the season at home to Wycombe on Tuesday.

Cairns says Town could have lost those drawn games last term but he remains grateful to Rosler and is glad the German is doing well at Swedish club Malmo.

Rrecalling Town’s last visit to his hometown club, Cairns said: “Obviously then unfortunately the manager got sacked. He was really good for me and it is nice to see him doing well.

“It is one of those things. If you aren’t getting results, the manager is the one under pressure. Sometimes the players need to take a look at themselves.

“From last year to this year it is a totally different mindset. We are looking at better results.

“Some of the games we have drawn we could have lost last season.

“I think we have shown resilience this season which can only propel us to more positive results going forward.”

Cairns has had a number of central defensive partnerships in front of him this season.

Since captain Craig Morgan limped off at Sunderland four weeks ago, Ash Eastham has been partnered by Tommy Spurr, Cian Bolger and Nathan Sheron, who made his first league start in the Wycombe game.

Fleetwood have not kept a clean sheet since the draw at Charlton in August.

Cairns says the lack of consistency has not helped but he praised 20-year-old Sheron.

He said: “I think anyone who comes in has to do a job, simple as that.

“It is hard when it is chopping and changing but we are going to try to find some consistency. The players who have come in have to do a job.

“I’m buzzing for Shez. I thought he did really well.

“It just shows we have strength in depth and the young lads are stepping up.”

Cairns says the dressing room atmosphere is the best since he arrived, boosted by experienced new players like Ryan Taylor, Ross Wallace and Morgan.

Carins added: “I think they know how to manage expectation and emotions a lot better than the younger lads.

“The who that have come in have blended in brilliantly.

“We all want to go in the right direction. The experienced boys have come in and shown what they are all about.”

One experienced Town player who has not been getting the minutes is Bobby Grant.

The 28-year-old has been omitted from Town’s last two squads and looks unlikely to make the trip to South Yorkshire after a “disagreement” with boss Barton.

Cairns says that Grant has wished him well for the weekend.

He said: “Bobby is a great lad. I’ve got on with him since I signed for the club and a lot of the players have.

“He has not been involved but that is just football.

“Sometimes you can’t help that.

“When I’ve not been in the squad and not playing, it is not a nice feeling but the manager has been sound with all the lads.

“I’ve spoken to him (Grant). He is still happy and still wants us all to do well.

“He just wished me the best for Saturday, which is nice of him. He’s absolutely sound.”