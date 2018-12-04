Milestone man Paddy Madden says fruitful Fleetwood Town partnership with Sheffield United loan star Ched Evans will only get better

Have your say

Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden believes his partnership with Ched Evans will only get better as the season progresses.

They have 17 goals between them this season already, despite only being able to start together on 10 occasions.

A shoulder knock and illness have hampered Sheffield United loanee Evans with a niggle also impacting Madden.

The duo’s 10 starts have brought nine goals so far, four of them to Madden with Evans netting on five occasions.

They have started the last three games together with 10-goal Madden scoring in the defeat at Plymouth Argyle and Monday’s FA Cup win at Guiseley, the latter goal bringing up his century in English football.

Evans, who has seven goals to his name so far, was in target in the victory against Coventry City at Highbury last Tuesday.

Those figures show just why boss Joey Barton is so keen to get the front pair playing regularly together.

Madden is one of those who believes that their differing approached are reaping rewards.

He said: “I think it is developing really well.

“We are two different types of players.

“Ched’s hold-up play pins players brilliantly.

“That is probably not my game.

“I like to just run off a big striker like himself and pick up the scraps.

“We work very well together and it is only going to get better.”

One player who has also profited from the Madden and Evans combination is Town’s in-form wide man Wes Burns.

Four of his six goals this season have come while the front pair are still on the pitch.

For good measure, all of them have come when he has started in the same team as Madden.

Having brought up 100 goals on Monday night, Madden revealed that he had passed on one piece of advice to Burns; hard work will get you goals.

Nowhere was that more obvious than at Guiseley on Monday when Burns charged down keeper Joe Green’s clearance and the ball rebounded back into the net.

He said: “I said to Wes: ‘If you look at a lot of my 100 goals, a lot of them are like that!’

“In these leagues you have to chase everything down. Hard work gets you goals.

“I said to Wes: ‘Just keep chasing everything down, especially on a bobbly pitch like that.’

“He added another goal to his tally just through hard work, graft and chasing things down.”