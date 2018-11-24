MATCH REPORT: Plymouth Argyle 2 Fleetwood Town 1

An inspired performance by keeper Alex Cairns could not stop Fleetwood Town falling to a 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

Cairns made a number of heroic saves throughout the game to keep Fleetwood's hopes of stopping the rot away from home alive.

But Freddie Ladapo's second half double slayed Town, Paddy Madden's 82nd minute strike setting up a tense finish.

Once again though Fleetwood's record of losing every time they have conceded first rolled on with Town now suffering their fourth straight defeat on the road.

It could have been a different story had they taken one of their early chances.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton made two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Walsall for this clash against a Plymouth side that lost 5-1 at Luton last time out.

An early goal could have knocked the stuffing out of Argyle but Ched Evans nodded wide and Paddy Madden could not bury one of his strike partner's knock downs.

Evans was one of the two changes, he came in for Burns as Barton opted to move left-footed left-back James Husband to the bench and bring Ryan Taylor in at right back as Lewie Coyle moved to the left.

Barton went 4-4-2 and his strikers had chances but once again they paid the price for missed opportunities.

Lameiras was the first Plymouth man to test Alex Cairns with the keeper going on to keep Town in it with some spectacular saves from Freddie Ladapo, David Fox and Jamie Ness.

It was goalless at the break but only due to to Cairns' heroics.

Barton made a change for the second half bringing off Jason Holt who had been carded and sending on Wes Burns.

That saw a shift in personnel Taylor moving into the middle and Ross Wallace moving to left back.

Ladapo was in the action again at the start of the second half, firing wide after out-foxing Town's defence.

Evans fired wide but Town barely tested the hosts at the start of the second half Ash Hunter soon making way for Conor McAleny.

Lameiras fired wide and ex-Town hero Antoni Sarcevic saw his claims for a penalty waved away as he tangled with Coyle.

Burns' error went unpunished as he lost the ball deep in his own half to send Ladapo through on goal.

His strike clattered into the post and it looked like Fleetwood would benefit from his wayward finishing.

But the attacker found his shooting boots minutes later to open the scoring.

A slip by Cian Bolger allowing the forward to drive in and beat Cairns in the 72nd minute.

James Wallace was sent on for Sheron and Town nearly had an immediate response as Madden blasted the ball straight down Macey's throat.

Plymouth made it 2-0 in the 81st minute Ladapo glancing home a corner as Town were felled on a set-piece.

They responded with Madden firing home a Burns pull-back in the 84th minute.

But Town had to be thankful of the post once again as Yann Songo'o's header clattered into the woodwork.

Town could not find a way back and after a miserable afternoon at Plymouth faced a lengthy trip home to dwell on another defeat.

Fleetwood: Cairns, R Taylor, Eastham, Bolger, Coyle, R Wallace, Sheron (J Wallace 74), Holt (Burns, 46), Hunter (McAleny, 58), Madden, Evans. Subs not used: Dempsey, P Jones, Morgan, Husband.

Plymouth: Macey, Songo'o, Ness (O'Keefe, 90), Sarcevic, Fox, Lameiras (Taylor, 76), Canavan, Grant, Ladapo (Riley, 90), Moore, Smith-Brown. Subs not used: Wylde, Letheren, Grant, Jephcott.