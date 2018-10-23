MATCH REPORT: Peterborough 0 Fleetwood Town 1

Not quite a bounce back but not a performance that warranted a second straight defeat as Fleetwood Town ditched their defensive mask of fear and showed their true colours at Peterborough.

They showed fear at Portsmouth but while they might not have got the response in result from that lacklustre day at Fratton Park Barton certainly got a reaction on the pitch.

The attacking ingenuity was lacking as they parked the bus at the league leaders but here at the Amex Fleetwood showed why they can battle it out at the top if they can re-find a clinical touch.

There was no improvement on attacking set-pieces or defending them, a corner the downfall once again as Rhys Bennett popped up with a header in the 53rd minute.

It was the same result at one of the top two but a world away from the side of Saturday a Jekyyl and Hyde in the space of four days... two faces of Fleetwood Town and one, this, the real Town and one that should have left with a result unlike on Saturday when they deservedly left Portsmouth with a defeat

Second-placed Peterborough were impressive with their attacking mentality, not content with 1-0 they went for the jugular but in doing so left themselves open to waves of attacks from a Fleetwood side determined to get a result.

The end-to-end nature of the second half is the sort of football you want to watch at League One level and while the secret to unlocking Town was a simple set-piece Peterborough showed a flair that will see them maintain their chase of promotion long after this night.

Fleetwood just need to find that end product they had in abundance in their start to the season.

But there were more reasons to be cheerful.

Lady luck shone on Fleetwood in the first half, Morgan's clearance on the right flank ricocheted off a Peterborough man and sent Ivan Toney clean through.

But the forward was in an offside position and the flag was soon up to thwart his run.

Barton had made three changes from the lacklustre showing at Pompey with Nathan Sheron serving his suspension and Jason Holt and Paddy Madden moving out of the starting line-up.

Ross Wallace was moved back to left-back Ched Evans back in a 4-3-3 and Kyle Dempsey handed a rare start.

Wallace's set-piece just missed the head of Morgan, who somehow missed the ball and failed to connect. A chance he should have gobbled up and given Fleetwood an early stranglehold of the game.

It was the slick passing and waves of attacks we had seen in that first half against Shrewsbury, the problem just that final touch as Peteborough tried to blunt Hunter and company.

Shades of Town's previous away form but they could not find that killer touch in the final third.

Fleetwood's possession in the first half angered patches of the home faithful, rumblings of discontent at times at the Amex.

Dembele should have put the hosts ahead, the Pompey man capitalising on confusion at the back and sprinting clear but he fired wide when he should have put Pompey on the front foot.

Hunter curled the ball over from a short corner but Town were rocked by injury once again as the half drew to a close.

Marney could not make it to the break young Harrison Biggins on in his place.

Rather than frustrating one of the early title contenders by parking the bus instead their passing play and work in the Posh half showed a side that could mix it with the top of the table.

They limited their opposition to chances but showed that one-touch football and bravery to play and ask questions that was lacking at Pompey.

But the downfall of Fleetwood was simple once again.

Just like at Portsmouth it was a standard set-piece, while up the other end Fleetwood tried the fanciful and short corners it was the basics that saw them undone.

A perfectly weighted corner in from the right by Louis Reed met with a thunderous header by Rhys Bennett.

Simple and effective, the goal galvanising the home side, Toney inspired, attempting a lob over Cairns that the keeper just kept hold of.

Burns got through on the right, whipped the ball back to Evans but his shot was blocked

Peterborough countered with Dembele making mincemeat of Town on the left, pulling the ball back for Toney but Eastham made a heroic block.

The two have had battles in the past with the forward claiming Eastham had handled the ball but the referee was having none of it.

Barton sent on Holt and Long for Dempsey and Taylor and switchedto 4-4-2.

Holt the catalyst of a great counter by Fleetwood. Evans, Long and then Burns released on the right flank, the forward picking the wrong option and going for goal. His strike flying way over.

Fleetwood had a similar break moments later but with the same result, Burns' first time effort flying wide.

With Peterborough searching for a second that would put the game to bed that created gaps for Town to sting on the counter.

Hunter's strike tipped away by Aaron Chapman and Long firing just past the post.

Toney had a goal chalked off for offside as he nodded home a set-piece and the striker was in the thick of the action at one end.

He got in again and could have settled it for the hosts, instead lifting the ball way wide.

But up the other end Town continued to press for a leveller, Hunter sending an Eastham knockdown bobbling over the bar.

Evans only saw his efforts blocked with Toney once again testing Cairns in and end-to-end affair at the death.

Only some desperate defending by the Posh secured their 1-0 win, Long firing wide once more but Town could not find their way through.

And though once again Fleetwood found themselves unable to fight back after going a goal behind there was hope from this performance as they left second in the table having shown their true colours.

It is just unfortunate they did not pack their shooting boots or find a set-piece solution capable of testing the Posh.

Peterborough: Chapman, Daniel, Woodyard, Tafazolli, Walker, Dembele (Cooper, 88), Reed, Ward, Toney, Bennett, Maddison (Naismith, 78). Subs: Tyler, Naismith, O'Hara, Godden, Cooper, Denton, Cummings.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Morgan, R Wallace, Marney, Taylor (Holt, 62), Dempsey (Long, 62), Evans, Burns, Hunter. Subs: P Jones, Holt, Bolger, Long, G Jones, Biggins, Rydel.

Referee: O Yates.