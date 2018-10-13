MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood Town 2 Shrewsbury 1

Fleetwood Town picked up their second home win of the season by beating Shrewsbury Town 2-1 at Highbury.

Fleetwood had Shrewsbury on the ropes from the off Wes Burns, Ash Hunter and Ryan Taylor asking questions of the Shrews.

Fleetwood were soon ahead in the 19th minute as Paddy Madden nodded home his fifth of the campaign from an Ash Hunter cross.

It has been a lethal combination Hunter creating four of Madden's five goals, 10 assists in total just 13 games into the campaign for the wing wizard.

Fleetwood made it two in the 28th minute as Burns lit up the pitch.

The attacker picked up the ball in the middle of the park beat three Shrews players before sliding the ball to Madden on the edge of the box and sweeping home the return pass.

John Askey switched from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3 in the second half and his side came out fighting having walked off at the break to a scattering of boos from their travelling supporters.

Shaun Whalley did the damage, sliding the ball through to Josh Laurent who fired past Cairns in the 57th minute.

It was an enthralling second half with Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns ensuring his side picked up their second home win of the season with a great reaction save to thwart ex-Fleetwood player Aaron Amadi-Holloway's header in injury time.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Sheron, Morgan, Eastham, Coyle, R Wallace (Dempsey, 89), Taylor, J Wallace (Long, 41, Holt, 71),Hunter, Madden, Burns. Subs not used: P Jones, Bolger, Biggins, Rydel.

Shrewsbury: Coleman, Emmanuel, Sadler, Beckles, Whalley, Okenabirhie (Docherty, 46), John-Lewis (Amadi-Holloway, 46), Gilliead, Waterfall, Laurent (Angol, 90), Norburn. Subs not used: Arnold, Haynes, Bolton, Barnett.