MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood Town 1 Wycombe Wanderers 1

Fleetwood Town's quest for home glory rolls on as they wasted a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with Wycombe.

Town forward Paddy Madden nodded them ahead but Ade Akinfenwa levelled things up in the second half.

Wycombe had a huge penalty shout waved away and Alex Cairns was at his cat-like best to tip Dominic Gape's effort onto the bar.

But after netting his fourth of the campaign Madden will be kicking himself that he did not ensure Fleetwood picked up their second home win of the campaign as his diving header flew off target as the clock ticked down.

Perhaps a let off given Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth was left fuming by referee Scott Oldham's decision not to award a penalty after Eastham was ruled to have fouled Craig Mackail Smith outside of the box.

But once again, after taking the lead at home Fleetwood failed to convert that into three points and they will be left kicking themselves with Wycombe a side they should be dispatching, especially on their home turf.

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton made four changes for the clash.

Youngster Nathan Sheron came in to central defence make his first league start with James Wallace back from suspension to also make his first league start for Fleetwood.

Paddy Madden returned from a niggle with Ash Hunter also back from suspension as Barton once again opted for a 4-3-3 formation

They came in for injured striker Ched Evans (shoulder), injured centre half Tommy Spurr (Groin) with Jason Holt and Harrison Biggins moving to the bench.

There has been much made on social media of the recent omission from the squad of Bobby Grant and the selection of Sheron ahead of Bolger.

It is a case of simple management from Barton, the harsh truth being that when Grant has been given an opportunity this season, aside from the Oxford game, he has not lit the pitch up and though there are arguments he should be in for James Wallace, there are stronger ones that Kyle Dempsey should be in that line-up instead.

Grant has fallen behind the pecking order and in the case of Bolger, the mistakes he had made in the previous two defeats in key moments that lead to goals saw him stay on the bench. A simple case of strong management by Barton, though it was a risk to start Sheron the simple truth is that Bolger has not been up to the standards of 2016/17 for a long time, so why not give youth a chance?

A number of defensive errors had been Town's downfall in their previous back-to-back defeats but this time their opposition failed to punish an early error.

Lewie Coyle's tame header back to Cairns fell sweetly for Randell Williams but as he nipped in he could only fire the ball straight at Cairns.

Fleetwood woke up and after Hunter had blasted over from an angle on the right Town had three golden opportunities to open the scoring in a matter of seconds.

It was Hunter in the thick of the action again with his effort eventually falling to Burns on the edge of the box. His strike cannoned into Madden just outside the six yard box but the normally clinical forward could only blast the ball into Ryan Allsop.

It was then no surprise that Hunter did the damage, the attacker released on the right by his fellow wing wizard Burns and whipping in a delightful cross that was nodded home by Madden in the 37th minute.

It was Hunter's eighth assist of the term and Madden's fourth goal of the season, Town proving that despite the blow to Evans they have forwards still capable of getting the goals.

Wycombe started the brighter of the two but Fleetwood went closest, Coyle volleying over a Madden centre.

But once again without skipper Morgan in defence Town conceded. Hesitant defending at the top of the box saw Akinfenwa pounce, renowned for his strength the burly forward did the damage with his feet, delightfully fizzing the ball past Cairns.

Cairns though was once again Fleetwood's hero as he tipped Gape's long range rocket onto the bar and over after Town failed to clear a long throw.

Opposition boss Gareth Ainsworth was left fuming after what he felt was a penalty was waved away by Scott Oldham.

The referee ruled that Town defender Eastham had fouled Craig Mackial-Smith outside the box and pulled out a yellow card for the Town man. A decision Ainsworth felt should have seen his side with a spot-kick and a red for the defender.

Town regained a foothold in the game and managed to get their danger men Burns, Hunter and R Wallace on the ball as the half progressed.

And they should have regained the lead as the clock ticked down, James Wallace's cross from the right nodded off target by an airbound Madden, who really should have made it 2-1.

Wycombe asked questions of Town that they answered in the dying stages but despite bringing in two dead ball specialists in R Wallace and Taylor Town were guilty of wasting a number of set-piece situations in the dying embers.

Taylor sending Town's last chance, a free-kick way wide of the right stick after Madden was felled just outside the box.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Sheron, Eastham, Husband, R Wallace, Taylor, J Wallace (Biggins, 82), Burns, Madden, Hunter. Subs: Crellin, Clarke, Dempsey, Bolger, Long.

Wycombe: Allsop, Jombati, Gape, Mackail-Smith, Bloomfield, Harriman, Morris (Thompson, 81), Akinfenwa, Charles, Williams (Cowan-Hall, 78), McCarthy. Subs: Ma-Kalambay, Jacobson, Kashket, Thompson, Onyedinma, Samuel.

Referee: S Oldham.

Attedance: 2,304