MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood Town 1 Barnsley 3

Fleetwood Town let a one goal lead slip to lose 3-1 at home to Barnsley.

It was apt that Harrison Biggins' first Fleetwood Town goal came against his old club Barnsley.

The Tykes released the midfielder when he was a teen, Biggins then following a similar route to that of Jamie Vardy from Stocksbridge Park Steels to Highbury.

He popped up with a poachers finish the forward would have been proud of, stroking home James Husband's sublime cross from the left after good hold up play by Ched Evans on the wing in the 19th minute.

But Barnsley fought back, exploiting some poor Fleetwood defending. Firstly Ash Eastham was out muscled by Jacob Brown in the 32nd minute as he pounced on an Alex Mowatt chip.

Kieffer Moore completed the turnaround three minutes before the break, the forward out-foxed Town sub Cian Bolger and drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Fleetwood pressed for a leveller in the second half but Barnsley held firm with right-back Lewie Coyle going closest for Town at the death his first time effort whirled through the air and was just batted away by Davies.

But it was Barnsley who were to get that late goal, Mamadou Thiam catching Town on the counter and curling the ball past Cairns in injury time.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Spurr (Bolger, 36), Husband, Holt (Long, 69), Biggins (Dempsey, 72), Taylor, Burns, Evans, R Wallace. Subs not used: Crellin, Clarke, Jones, Sheron.

Barnsley: Davies, Dougall, Pinnock, Moncur (Thiam, 69), Cavare, Jackson, Moore, Bahre (Adeboyejo, 78), Pinillos, Mowatt, Brown (McGeehan, 88). Subs: Walton, Lindsey, Hedges,Potts, .