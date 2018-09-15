MATCH REPORT: Fleetwood Town 1 Accrington Stanley 1

Accrington fought back to draw with Fleetwood as both teams extended their unbeaten runs in League One.

Cian Bolger put Joey Barton's side ahead in the first half but Sean McConville levelled for Stanley with 20 minutes left to extend each side's unbeaten league run to seven games.

It was all Accrington in the opening stages but despite Sam Finley firing past a post the visitors could not break the deadlock.

They paid the price for not making the most of their dominance as Ash Hunter's free-kick from the left was glanced home by Bolger just before half-time.

Finley had another big chance in the second half but a combination of Ashley Eastham and Alex Cairns thwarted the former Fylde man's angled effort.

Fleetwood failed to add a second and it was Accrington's turn to make their opponents pay.

The equaliser came from McConville, whose father Peter played with Barton's dad in non-league football, as he latched on to a throw in to score.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Bolger, Husband, McAleny (Dempsey, 10), Holt, Marney (Wallace 67), Hunter, Madden, Long (Biggins, 90). Subs not used: Jones, Spurr, Grant, Sheron.

Accrington: Ripley, Johnson, Hughes, Ihiekwe, Clark, Brown (Barlasser, 61), McConville, Finley, Anderton, Conneely (Zanzala, 61), Kee. Subs not used: Maxted, Richards-Everton, Hall, Sykes, Mingoia.