Madden: Fleetwood Town deserve some respect

Fleetwood forward Paddy Madden believes being tipped as underdogs is a benefit for Joey Barton’s side.

Last weekend Town were cast on the national stage as David in a ‘David v Goliath’ battle at Sunderland.

It was a game that Town drew 1-1 to maintain a six-game league unbeaten run.

Now Madden, who was rested for the 2-2 Checkatrade Trophy draw and penalty shootout defeat to Leicester City, sees Fleetwood cast in the role of favourites this weekend as they host Accrington Stanley.

He said: “I don’t think most teams in the league at the minute are giving us the respect we deserve.

“For me, I think we have the best squad in the whole league.

“We have a lot of experience, all sorts of players, and I think it is time people started waking up and know that Fleetwood are here to stay.

“We have everything in there, camaraderie, and the staff are brilliant.”

However, Madden also reflected on football’s highs and lows following Town’s point last weekend.

It proved to be a bittersweet day at the Stadium of Light for the forward, who had opened the scoring in the ninth minute by nodding home his third of the term.

However, after Josh Maja had levelled for the hosts, Madden missed a chance to score the winner.

James Husband was fouled by Adam Matthews with Ched Evans picking the ball up.

Evans wanted the spot-kick, but as Madden is Barton’s penalty taker, the Town boss sent on instructions that Madden was to take the responsibility.

The forward saw his shot tipped away by Jon McLaughlin but Madden has no beef with Evans.

He said: “I’m disappointed with myself.

“Missing the pen is one of the worst feelings in the world.

“I won’t make excuses, I should put it away; I should always score from 12 yards.

“Obviously I don’t think Ched knew I was the penalty taker.

“I was going to let Ched have it; he wanted it, he has five goals already this season so I know as a striker that goals breed confidence.

“He was confident, the gaffer wanted me to take it.

“I will take responsibility for that because I have scored enough pens, I should tuck it away.”