Luton Town 2 Fleetwood Town 0: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 2-0 defeat at Luton Town.

Alex Cairns 6

Fine save with his leg to thwart Stacey. Morgan got in his way to stop him stopping the first goal. Could not do anything to stop the second as Hylton's ball deflected home off Morgan.

Nathan Sheron 6

From centre half to central midfield and finishing the game at right back he showed his versatility once again. Town looked stronger on the flank with him at right back. But he could have done better for the first goal.

Craig Morgan 5

A miserable afternoon for the Town skipper capped by an own goal. Under pressure now from Cian Bolger for the shirt.

Ash Eastham 6

Worked tirelessly switching from a back three to two. Did his best to stop the first but once again not at fault for goals.

Ryan Taylor 5

Brought back into the side in a right wing-back and then right back role. First goal came from his flank, he felt he was fouled but should be stronger. A poor return to the starting line-up.

Jason Holt 6

He showed sparks of attack and somehow managed to clear Hylton's late effort off the line. Great awareness.

Dean Marney 6

Should have tracked Shinnie for the first goal earlier and stopped the cross. A few loose passes as he eases his way back but an attacking force from the middle. His header and attempt from outside of the box showed he is not afraid to get forward - end product needs to improve though.

Ross Wallace 6

His 500th career appearance. Like Sheron showed his versatility going from the midfield trio to left back after Husband injury. Got forward and showed sparks but tired in the second half.

James Husband 6

Unlucky to go off with a hamstring injury again.

Ched Evans 6

Like Madden worked tirelessly. A key figure in Town's attack especially as the first half wore on. Unlucky with a couple of chances and his pull-back that just missed the run of Madden.

Paddy Madden 6 Worked tirelessly for the cause again. Perhaps could have done better with his two shots though.

Dempsey on for Husband 11 - 6

Harsh to bring him off after he had already come on off the bench. He's waited patiently for his chance, got it, and showed creativity and steel. A shame to see him brought off like that.

Hunter on for Dempsey 66 - 6

A surprise to see him on the bench with injury to Burns. Pushing for a return to the starting line-up.

McAleny on for Taylor 86 - 6

Came on in a new role behind Madden and Evans. Looked sharp.