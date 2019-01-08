Lesson learned from touchline ban but Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton faces another FA charge for Bristol Rovers post-match comments

Joey Barton says he has learned a valuable lesson from his two-match touchline ban but the Fleetwood Town boss now faces an extra FA charge.

Barton was sent off in Town’s last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers on December 22.

The Town boss was charged with misconduct for the language he used towards referee Brett Huxtable after James Clarke netted the winner in injury time.

He started that two-game ban with the 3-2 FA Cup defeat by AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and must again sit in the stands for Oxford United’s visit to Highbury this weekend. Barton was also fined £2,000.

Barton admitted the charge of using language towards a match official and match referee both during and after that clash at Bristol Rovers that was abusive and/or insulting and/or questioned their integrity.

But now the Town boss faces a further charge for his post-match comments (https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/fleetwood-town-fc/fleetwood-town-s-joey-barton-dubs-referee-as-bad-as-i-ve-seen-after-ched-evans-and-manager-receive-red-cards-1-9507339) and has until 6pm on Thursday to respond.

Speaking after Saturday’s FA Cup tie, Barton said:”I just want to move forward.

“I accept it. It is disappointing to sit in the stand because you want to be with your team, your coaching staff, together as a group but I have to accept the punishment for what happened.

“It is what it is and I just take it in my stride.

“You are kicking every ball the same way you are on the sideline, and you are willing the lads on and wanting them to do as well as they can.

“But from the touchline you can get messages on a lot quicker.

“It is disappointing but it has taught me a valuable lesson that it is not worth moaning or arguing with the officials because ultimately you are the one who gets punished.”

The Rovers game also saw striker Ched Evans sent off after an aerial tangle with Tom Lockyer. That red card was subsequently overturned, with Evans avoiding a three-match ban.