Leeds United loan star Lewie Coyle makes a case for Fleetwood Town’s defence

Fleetwood Town full-back Lewie Coyle says clean sheets will be the key to a successful season.

Town are unbeaten on their travels in the league, conceding just once in the 1-1 draw at Sunderland.

After eight games Joey Barton’s side are eighth in League One but, when it comes to the away table, Town are third compared to 13th in the home charts.

As they head to Roots Hall on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run, the Leeds United loanee (pictured) is keen to build on that blank blueprint.

He said: “Clean sheets are massive, if you keep a clean sheet you are never going to get beaten.

“It is one of those things, if we can pick up good habits like that then I’m sure we will be in a good position at the end of the season.

“We seem to have a habit of being really good away from home, which is never a bad thing but if we can turn Highbury into a fortress then we will be a force this season.

“I think we have all the quality we need to be successful in this league.

“You can sit here and go through the names in our squad; we have got a lot of Championship quality in there and lads that have played at an even higher level.

“It is just about getting it right on a weekly basis and picking those points up.

“I said it last year – I don’t mean it to come across as a cliche – but at the start of every season, everyone wants to get promoted.

“I think it will be a crying shame and a real shame if we are not up there towards the back end of the year.

“You only have to look at our squad and the people we have around the building to have a really successful season.

“But it is all very well and good saying that, we have got to go and put the performances out on the pitch and get the points on the board.”

The 22-year-old is still searching for his first league goal but defending is his priority.

The Leeds man had been utilised at left-back by Barton before the arrival of James Husband on loan from Norwich.

Coyle, who is in his second loan spell at Highbury after Town’s 2017-18 successful survival stint, says he is always looking to improve.

He said: “I’m back at right-back, thoroughly enjoying my football and looking forward to being part of a successful team.

“I’ve done OK. I’ve played the majority of the games, picked up from where I left off last year, but I am always looking to improve.

“I never settle for mediocre. I’m always striving to do better in any way shape or form that I can help to help us win games of football.”