League One and Two transfer news LIVE: Reaction as Blackpool earn win at Gillingham, Joey Barton has message for Fleetwood players Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips was delighted with his side's 1-0 win at Gillingham last night Fleetwood striker Ched Evans suing lawyers for lost earnings after rape conviction overturned