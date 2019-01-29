Joey Barton says Ash Hunter will not feature in his Fleetwood Town midfield again

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says the Cod Army will not see Ash Hunter feature in his midfield three again.

The 23-year-old had played as either a winger or a forward role all season before coming off the bench to replace Jason Holt in midfield during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Scunthorpe United.

The thinking behind the decision was that Barton did not want to bring off striker Ashley Nadesan – and that it was a method to try and win the game.

However, the winning goal came when Ash Eastham diverted the ball into his own goal in the 74th minute.

Barton said: “You will not see him there again.

“We were trying to win the game and put him on there because we were going to make a change and put him on the front line.

“I thought Nadders had a really good spell, a couple of chances, and thought he did not deserve to be brought off.

“I thought ‘let’s go for it.’ We needed to win to get in the play-offs.

“I thought we needed to push on at home when I thought they were there for the taking. Unfortunately we gave away a soft goal.”

