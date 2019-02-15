Joey Barton reveals James Wallace's injury is not as bad as first feared but Fleetwood Town midfielder will miss Luton Town clash

Joey Barton is relieved his Fleetwood Town midfielder James Wallace's injury is not as bad as first feared.

The 27-year-old limped off with a hamstring injury 30 minutes into Fleetwood Town's 1-0 win at Bradford City last weekend.

He had teed Paddy Madden up for the only goal of the game before his day ended early thanks to a hamstring tweak.

The midfielder had been sidelined by a similar issue just before Town's FA Cup win at Guiseley in December before returning with substitute appearances against Doncaster Rovers and Portsmouth.

Having returned to the starting line-up at Shrewsbury Town on New Year's Day, Wallace started the next eight games on the way to making 24 appearances; a career-high tally for a season.

When asked what exactly his injury was and if there was a time frame Barton joked: "It depends who you listen to.

"If you listen to James it is the back end of a serious hamstring strain; if you listen to the medical experts it is slightly above cramp.

"He has just tweaked it, fortunately it is not as bad as what was first feared.

"That is a relief for us all because we want him as fit as we can possibly get him.

"It is not as bad as first feared but it still probably gives him a couple of weeks (out).

"He is someone who has had a history of injury over the last six or seven years.

"He has played more games this year than he has done in that period which is a tip of a hat to him and the medical staff.

"He was just getting used to that feeling of being fit all the time.

"He started eight games on the spin - he was due a bonus for his 10th one so that is a double whammy for him.

"He is not happy to be injured but he is aware of how far he has come.

"I'm hoping next season, all being well, he stays with us and we get that into him because that should mean he will get even more game time than he has done this year.