Joey Barton pleased to see midfielder James Wallace racking up the games at Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton is pleased to see midfielder James Wallace racking up the starts.

The 27-year-old has never surpassed the 23 games in a season he managed for Tranmere Rovers in their League One season of 2012/13.

Wallace came through Everton’s academy but made just one appearance for the first team in the Toffees’ 1-1 Europa League draw at Sigma O in August 2009.

Since then, his career has been blighted by injuries as he has dropped down to the third, fourth and fifth tiers of the English pyramid.

Town are now his eighth club, having left Tranmere following his third spell at Prenton Park and their promotion back to the EFL.

The midfielder took a knock in what was his fifth straight start in the 3-0 win at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday evening.

However, Barton said it was nothing to worry about going into this weekend’s home clash with Scunthorpe United.

Instead, he provided Wallace with a vote of confidence in claiming that the midfielder – who has never played in the league in the top two divisions of English football – would be playing above the third tier if he was fitter and played more games.

He said: “He’s absolutely fine. I just think he is one of those players that, because he is all action, he is always in the midst of things.

“He is becoming a really good player for us.

“He is a really good lad in and around the dressing room for us.

“I’m delighted to see him get his best run of games for six or seven years.

“It is a credit to him and the medical staff at the football club for keeping him in the physical condition he is because there is no doubt about his ability.

“If he was fitter and played more games he would not be playing in League One.

"He is a player that has played in the Championship.

“He is a player that, as a young player, was in and around Everton’s first team in the Premier League.

“We all know the ability he has got.

“It is just nice to see him get a run of games."