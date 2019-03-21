Joey Barton pleased to see Glasgow Rangers loanee Jason Holt bounce back from ‘tough spell’ to net first Fleetwood Town league goal

Joey Barton is pleased to see Glasgow Rangers loanee Jason Holt overcome a ‘tough spell’ to net his first league goal for Fleetwood Town.

Barton swooped for his former Rangers team-mate in the summer.

The midfielder has started six of the last eight games, having been on the bench for the win at Bradford City and draw with Gillingham at Highbury.

He returned for the defeats at Walsall and Coventry City before finding the net against Plymouth Argyle.

Barton was impressed at how Holt got through three games in eight days.

He said: “He has had a tough spell and came out the team. Since he has gone back in his energy levels have been superb.

“I’m delighted for him to get the goal. Whatever people think of him, he is something who gives everything he has got in every single training session, every single week.

“Players like that are a delight to have. For him to get the goal and get us on that march to settling into the game I was really pleased for him.

“I thought him and Jack Sowerby were really good. I felt it was a really good performance.”