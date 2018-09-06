Joey Barton hopes Fleetwood will dazzle at Stadium of Light

Fleetwood Town 2018-19'Back row: Nathan Sheron, James Husband, Gethin Jones, Harrison Biggins, Ched Evans, Cian Bolger, Tommy Spurr, Wes Burns, Dean Marney, James Wallace, Eddie Clarke.'Middle row L-R: Danny Moore (kit manager), Robbie Bromley (kit manager), Stephen Crainey professional development phase coach), Youl Mawene (head of sports science), Barry Nicholson (first team coach), David Lucas (goalkeeping coach), Alex Cairns, Paul Jones, Clint Hill (first team coach), Steve Eyre (first team coach), James Barrow (sports scientist), Liam McGarry (head physio), Jake Barnes ( head performance analyst), Glen Cruickshank ( assistant performance analyst).'Front row: Chris Long, Jason Holt, Lewie Coyle, Paddy Madden, Ash Eastham, Joey Barton (head coach), Craig Morgan, Kyle Dempsey, Conor McAleny, Bobby Grant, Ash Hunter.
He’s assembled his Fleetwood squad and has the photograph to prove it, and now Joey Barton says he is delighted with the players at his disposal.

After the official club photocall yesterday, Barton heads to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light this weekend with all but one of his 23-man squad at his disposal.
Only Wes Burns is unavailable after Town lost its appeal against the winger’s red card in last weekend’s 2-1 home win over Bradford City.
Barton still has plenty of competition for his 18-man match-day squad after Bobby Grant, Kyle Dempsey, Cian Bolger, Gethin Jones and Eddie Clarke didn’t even make the bench against the Bantams.
Barton was pleased to see the back of the transfer window last week and move forward with his class of 2018/19 – until the next window opens in January.
The head coach (left) said of his squad: “I’m delighted. Again it is an ongoing process. You are always trying to build the relationships on the pitch and trying to build your group.
“To have the window closed allows you to do that because you know what group you are working with ... until it opens again and throws it all back up in the air!
“As a manager, the transfer window is one of those things you are really happy to see closed. But if you are looking for one or two players, you want it open a little bit longer.
“We did a lot of good work, and credit to the recruitment team and the people in place to get the players. We did a lot of business early and that is paying dividends.”
