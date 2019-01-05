Joey Barton has two reasons for wanting Fleetwood Town to claim FA Cup victory

Financial reward is also a huge incentive for Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town side to make FA Cup progress with the manager yet to spend a penny in the transfer market.

Town face League One’s bottom side AFC Wimbledon in the third round today after losing to them in the first game of the season.

Barton is keen to reach the next round and boost his side this month with the transfer window now open.

He said: “There is a good financial incentive for doing well in the cup.

“If the winner of our tie pulls out a Manchester United that could be a game changer for the club for the finances going forward.

“It is a lifeblood for clubs like us. I have not always realised that because of the level I have played, you only come in at the third round stage.”

Barton recruited loan signings and free agents in his first transfer window.

Town do not have the funds to splash the cash, having seen Bobby Grant join Wrexham, James Husband extend his stay from Norwich City until the end of the season and fellow loanee Tommy Spurr head back to Preston North End.

“I don’t think any manager would turn their nose up if they could add quality to the group,” Barton said.

“We have not got the money to go out and just buy players as some sides in and around us have.

“I’ve shown if the kids are good enough I will give them opportunities.

“The team is not as balanced as I would like it right now but it will take a period of time before we get that.”

With Ashley Nadesan set to return from Carlisle United, Spurr’s exit opens up a loan spot for Barton to exploit.

He said: “If we do get one it will only be if he brings quality to the group.

“We have got a few targets that have been discussed for a while and we will see.

“Everyone is competing for the good players. It is difficult sometimes if you are not one or two in the table to attract the number one or two targets.”