Joey Barton: Four injuries but Fleetwood can cope

Fleetwood’s clean bill of health has been hit by four injuries in eight days.

Wes Burns will complete his three-match suspension this weekend, when Town head to Southend with four injury doubts.

After losing skipper Craig Morgan (hamstring) in the 1-1 draw at Sunderland, Town went into Saturday’s match against Accrington without five-goal forward Ched Evans, who had picked up a knock.

Head coach Joey Barton was then forced to substitute attacker Conor McAleny (hamstring) and midfielder Dean Marney (groin) during the 1-1 Highbury draw.

None of them are expected to be out long-term and Barton believes he has the squad to absorb injuries as he urged his players to keep fighting for the shirt.

He said: “Conor just felt his hamstring a little and Marns had to come off with a bit of a tight groin.

“It is just one of those weirdnesses in football. It’s the London bus analogy – the lads have been fit and ready to go but, like buses, a couple (of injuries) come along at the same time.

“We have got the squad to absorb it. We have players ready to come in and take over until those guys are fit.

“It’s no issue but we just don’t want them all to get niggles or injuries at the same time.

“Injuries are part of the game, and we dust ourselves down and go to face Southend at the weekend.”

Some candidates to step into the side have a chance to stake their claim this afternoon as Fleetwood face AFC Fylde at their old ground Kellamergh Park ground in the Lancashire Senior Cup (2pm).

Centre-half Cian Bolger was chosen ahead of Tommy Spurr to replace Morgan against Accrington and he repaid his boss with a goal.

Barton said: “Cian is notorious for getting on the end crosses. I thought he was superb. We felt Bolge would have an impact because of what we had seen on the video footage. It is always nice when he gets on the end of something and gets a goal.

“Tom has been really good. He was excellent in the Checkatrade and good when he came on at Sunderland. Obviously he is disappointed to miss out but understands the team comes first.”

Fleetwood have recalled England Under-19 keeper Billy Crellin from his loan spell at non-league FC United of Manchester.

Town U18 trio Carl Johnston, Barry Baggley and Dylan Boyle are at a training camp with Northern Ireland U17 in Belfast.