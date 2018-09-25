Joey Barton disappointed for banned Fleetwood pair Ash Hunter and James Wallace

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton wants Ash Hunter to ‘tidy up’ his game after a fifth booking this season rules the birthday boy out of Saturday’s clash with Barnsley.

Hunter turns 23 that day but will miss the Highbury fixture after that booking in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Southend United.

But as one wing wizard misses out another returns, Wes Burns having served his three-match ban.

And after new signing Ross Wallace came off the bench to make his debut at Roots Hall, Barton has options on the wing after losing Hunter.

He said: “Ash picked up a booking. We had been speaking to him about tidying that up.

“There has not really been any malice in the booking he has had. It is disappointing but those are the rules.”

Hunter is not the only Town man suspended: James Wallace saw red on Saturday.

The midfielder only came off the bench for the second half but marked his fourth league appearance for Town with two yellows, the second for an injury-time challenge on Shawn McCoulsky.

Barton says he told referee Charles Breakspear there was no malice in that challenge and the Town boss is disappointed for the midfielder.

Wallace joined Town after his Tranmere Rovers contract ran out this summer and has had to bid his time at Highbury.

The 26-year-old shook off injury to make his debut in the League Cup defeat at Leicester City but he is yet to start a league game.

He w ill not feature against the Tykes, while Chris Long, Conor McAleny and skipper Craig Morgan are all doubtful for the weekend because of hamstring injuries.

Dean Marney recovered from a groin tweak to start at Southend but was replaced by Wallace after half-time.

Left-back James Husband missed Saturday’s game with a sickness bug which hampered other players but Barton wants his squad to dust themselves down for Saturday.

He said: “The game did not warrant a sending-off. I spoke to the referee after the game and said, ‘Do you really need to send someone from the field of play for a genuine attempt to stop the ball. I don’t think he maliciously took him out.

“I’m disappointed for the lad because he has missed a lot of game-time and he is getting going again but it is part of the rules of the game.

We have to dust ourselves down and make sure we are even stronger come Saturday”.