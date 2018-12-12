Joey Barton appeals to Fleetwood's travelling fans to keep the faith

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton’s message for the travelling fans is simple: We know we need to improve on the road, so stick with us.

Town have lost their last five away games in League One, but after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Luton Town they head back to Highbury this weekend to host Burton Albion.

Town are unbeaten in their last five League One matches at home, winning three of them.

But with another long trip to Bristol Rovers to follow on December 22, the Town boss urged travelling fans to keep the faith as Barton bids to give them more performances on the road like the 4-0 win at Doncaster and 5-0 win at Scunthorpe.

He said: “They (the fans) have got to stick with us. We know we have a lot of improvement to make on the road.

“There is a small pocket of them in the stadium at Luton. The lads went over at the end of the game to show their appreciation because we know how difficult it is to support any football team, never mind travelling all over the country.

“They have been a credit to us on the road and we have just got to get used to giving them some performances back like we gave them earlier on in the season.”