Joey Barton and John Askey's reaction to Fleetwood Town 2 Shrewsbury Town 1

Have your say

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton admitted he made a wrong call during his side's 2-1 win over Shrewsbury but was pleased to see his work to rectify it pay off.

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton admitted he made a wrong call during his side's 2-1 win over Shrewsbury but was pleased to see his work to rectify it pay off.

The Town boss saw his men storm to a 2-0 lead in the opening 30 minutes.

Paddy Madden pounced on an Ash Hunter cross in the 18th minute.

It was Madden's fifth of the term and Hunter's 10th assist of the season but the goal the end product of a 23 pass team move.

Wes Burns lit up Highbury in the 28th minute as he beat three Shrews men before playing a one-two with Madden and sweeping home.

Though Town were rocked by an injury blow just before the break, James Wallace limping off in the 41st minute.

Barton threw on striker Chris Long but admitted it was the wrong decision.

Shrewsbury pulled a goal back in the 58th minute and with the visitors on top Barton made another change, replacing Long with Jason Holt.

And the Fleetwood boss held his hands up and says it was the wrong call but was pleased his strength of character to change it paid off, Fleetwood winning their second home game.

Barton said: "We've been keen to replicate our form on the road here at Highbury.

"It is growing game by game.

"To get back-to-back wins is important for us as a squad as to how closely matched all the teams seem to be in this division.

"To string two wins together at any stage in the season is important but following on from a really tough away fixture at Doncaster.

"Shrewsbury, I know much has changed, but they were play-off contenders and a team that has its way of playing and makes it very difficult for you.

"I thought in the first half against the wind we were superb, scored two really good goals.

"The first goal is a 23 pass move.

"A bit of composure and quality into the box from Ash Hunter again.

"Great movement and great finish from Madden but a really good team goal.

"A bit of class from Wes.

"A real moment of quality, he plays a great one-two with Paddy Madden and finishes tremendously.

"You are thinking then we are finally going to go and do to a side at home what we have been doing away from home.

"Then we got an injury, it just disrupted us.

"Key players at key times, you want to keep them on the pitch for 90 minutes.

"The injury disrupts you, it disrupts your set-plays and patterns of play.

"I made a change to stay offensively.

"If I'm honest it was the wrong change.

"I own that.

"It was the wrong call from me at the time.

"I did change it to what I should have changed it too originally.

"Then we got back in the game and got a foothold on it.

"I'm a young manager, I am learning, I have accepted that I have made the wrong call there.

"I do have the strength of character to rectify it.

"I don't often follow a bad decision with another bad decision.

"I know it is not easy to do because there is a human element to taking a player off who has been subbed on.

"I did weigh that up in my mind.

"Sometimes you have to be mindful of a football decision on a person but I just felt that at the moment in time that is what the team needed.

"I am paid to make big decisions and thankfully it re-balanced the side.

And we get the three points."

Shrewsbury boss Askey also held his hands up after the game saying his decision to start with a 4-4-2 was the wrong choice.

He changed it at the break, moving to 4-3-3 as his men fought back.

And he felt his side were unlucky not to get a point on the strength of their second half performance.

He said: "Disappointed, I got it wrong.

"We went 4-4-2 to start off with, that does not excuse the lack of commitment and effort really in the first 30 minutes.

"We did not compete enough or win enough tackles or headers.

"With the wind and the rain you are not going to play pretty football.

"That was the reason for playing 4-4-2 but we did not do that.

"Once we changed to a 4-3-3 we played a different game.

"We were unlucky in the end despite the poor 30 minutes to get a draw."

And with no win on the road and just three points from their seven away games the Shrewsbury boss admitted he is concerned by their away form.

He said: "Obviously you want to win.

"It is concerning.

"It concerned me in the first 30 minutes.

"That was the biggest concern.

"What I was happy with was the reaction I got after half-time.

"To win games away from home you have got to compete."