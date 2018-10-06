Joey Barton and Grant McCann’s reaction to Doncaster Rovers 0 Fleetwood Town 4

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton praised James Wallace after he netted his first goal for the club in Town's 4-0 win at Doncaster.

Ched Evans fired home from the penalty spot in the fourth minute, James Wallace added the second in the 34th minute.

Ash Eastham nodded home in first half injury time with Ash Hunter wrapping things up in the 48th minute.

And Barton was pleased with the ruthless side his team showed as they ended a five game winless run.

He said: “It is always nice when the hard work of the coaching staff on the training ground is rewarded.

“It is up to the players to execute that.

Lets make no bones about it.

“These are a really good side.

“They were third in the league for a reason.

“A really good side, Grant McCann picked up manager of the month, Marquis picked up player of the month.

“Deserved in our opinion based on the footage we have seen.

“We have come here, got ourselves in the ascendancy, started fantastically well, had to ride our luck a little bit.

“They have had a couple of really good chances with their heads.

“But that is football.

“Goals change games.

“We got that second goal which was a fantastic header from Waldo.

“They decided to leave three up from a corner, which we'd spotted, it is also us being brave saying we will go man-for-man.

“Which created a three versus three in the middle, Waldo gets on the end of it., that puts us 2-0 in the lead.

“The key for us is then going on.

“When we go to 2-0 we have shown that we have a real ruthlessness, the difficult thing is getting to 2-0.

“We have got to 1-0 a lot of the time and teams have still been in the game.

“The performance, certainly second half was were we needed to be.

“Lads defending properly, niggles in terms of injuries which is becoming a bit annoying because it is part and parcel of football.

“We just want a steady stream of players fit to play.

“I thought we were really professional, Ross Wallace and Ryan Taylor were outstanding and also really pleased for James to get a goal.

“He also plays a huge part in the ball to Ched for the first goal.”

Doncaster boss McCann says the game was settled in both boxes.

He said: "We've had a tremendous start to the

season but you saw today with other results just how tough this league is.

"If you want to step off it, and take your finger off the pulse, then you can get hurt. That is what we did.

"We made four mistakes that cost us the game really.

"I know this sounds really strange but we played well in the first half in terms of the chances we created.

"I just feel it was a tale of both boxes, conceding off two set plays, a couple of mistakes and then at the other end we didn't take our chances.

"We got what we deserved from that. If you don't take your chances and defend like that then you're going to punished in this league.

"It doesn't matter who you are up against and that was the case.

"I said to the group afterwards that we're all human. We all make mistakes.

"I make mistakes, the players make mistakes, my staff make mistakes.

"Unfortunately today we had four mistakes that cost us the game."