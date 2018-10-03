Joey Barton and Gareth Ainsworth's reaction to Fleetwood Town 1 Wycombe Wanderers 1

Gareth Ainsworth was left perplexed by referee Scott Oldham's decision not to award his side a penalty in their 1-1 comeback draw at Fleetwood Town

Wycombe fought back in the second half with Adebayo Akinfenwa cancelling out Paddy Madden's 37th minute header.

But when Craig Mackail-Smith looked to have been fouled by Town defender Ash Eastham in the box Ainsworth was left scratching his head as to how his side did not get a penalty.

Instead the referee awarded a free-kick just outside the box and booked Eastham.

Ainsworth said: "We could not reach the half way line first half, they could not reach it second half.

"That was the story of the wind.

"I said to the boys at half-time even though we had conceded, it was a free header in our box, we cannot have that.

"The amount of pressure we had to face with the wind is hard.

"We said at half-time, we will do the same to them now, put it on the edge of their box.

"Look what happened, we score a trade mark goal.

"It is a flick-on, a second ball win and a fantastic volley from Bayo.

"Could have had one more, I thought we should have had a penalty or a red card, I don't know what the referee is thinking.

"He said to me there was a covering defender, I failed to see one.

"It is a tough job but I'm disappointed with that decision.

"Then a couple of other decisions, I felt it was inconsistent.

"But it is a tough job in there.

"I will take a point. I would have taken a point before the game."

Fleetwood boss Barton was full of praise for his central defender Nathan Sheron but was left frustrated with Town now five games without a win.

With Tommy Spurr and Craig Morgan unavailable due to injury the 20-year-old was favoured ahead of Cian Bolger.

And Barton was pleased with his performance on his first ever league start.

He said: "It is always frustrating when you do not win games of football.

"(Akinfenwa) is a handful and a hug reason why they were promoted to this league in the first place.

"I felt overall we dealt with it really well but again at this level you need to learn the lessons.

"If you do switch off for a couple of minutes you will switch off and it is a disappointing goal from our perspective.

"There are loads of positives to take out of it.

"I felt Nathan Sheron was outstanding considering this was his first league start.

"He almost certainly justified the faith we have in him and the regard we have for his potential ability.

"The way we want to get younger players into the side.

"For me if you give these lads an opportunity, as Nathan showed if you give them that they will do that.

"As he showed tonight we have got good young players around the group.

"Add a bit of experience and knowledge and we will be fine.

"I'm optimistic as to where we are as a group we are learning lessons all the time.

"We need to be a little bit cuter.

"We need to start winning games of football because our performances are giving us that opportunity.

"We just need to be more ruthless but that is part of our learning curve.

"When the penny drops I expect us to go on a nice little run."

"Credit to Wycombe.

"The thing is you get into a position to win the game, with a bit more clinical finishing we could have put it beyond them.

"You expect Paddy to score that header, especially after the difficulty of the first one he scores.

"But he is in there and working hard."