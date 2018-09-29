Joey Barton and Daniel Stendel's reaction to Fleetwood Town 1 Barnsley 3

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton was left scratching his head as his side fell to their second straight defeat.

Town followed up their 1-0 defeat at Southend with a 3-1 loss at home to Barnsley on Saturday.

But Barton was left perplexed after seeing his side squander a 1-0 lead.

Barnsley had gone a goal behind as ex-youth team player Harrison Biggins scored his first goal for Fleetwood in the 19th minute.

But 20-year-old Jacob Brown levelled just after the half hour mark with Kieffer Moore completing the fight back in the 42nd minute.

Substitute Mamadou Thiam made it 3-1 in injury time and Barton blamed two minutes of madness for the defeat as he says his side let Barnsley off the hook.

He said: " It is a real tough one.

"I thought we were absolutely outstanding for periods of the game.

"It was something we had been demanding of the lads and there was a small spell when we conceded two goals after starting fantastically well, scoring a great team goal, we let them off the hook really because after the small spell which they had, two minutes of madness from us we were the better side.

"To lose the game 3-1 you are scratching your head.

"We put big Cian Bolger up front (in the dying stages) and are chasing an equaliser.

"The levels of performance from the boys is where we needed to be we just need more savvy and more streetwise."

It was the first time Barton has suffered back-to-back defeats in his managerial career.

The Town boss says he got the response he wanted from the 1-0 loss at Southend but now he wants the performance and the points as his side bid to bounce back against Wycombe on Tuesday night.

He said: "We had the response from the set-back at Southend, the great thing about this league is that the fixtures come thick and fast.

"We have got another tough fixture against Wycombe at home on Tuesday night so we are looking forward to it."

While Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel says he knew his side had the quality and power to counter Fleetwood's bright start.

He said: "They started well.

"We turned the match around.

"In the end we knew that we had more quality and more power to win the game.

"When we scored to make it 1-1 we had a lot of chances.

"We played composed and had more control and when we scored it was the next step to winning the game.

"In the second half it was difficult with the long balls from Fleetwood then we worked hard to stay in front and in the end Mama closed the game for us and "I'm very happy."

And the Barnsley head coach was pleased that Brown repaid his faith to net his first career goal.

He said: "I'm very happy that he scored.

"He was very disappointed after the game at Coventry when he had three big chances to score.

"He is a young player and we gave him the trust and the chance to play in the first XI the next game and he repaid it."