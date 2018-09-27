Jason Holt: We can all improve at Fleetwood Town

He’s been a regular feature in a Fleetwood Town side that has lost just two of their opening nine League One games but midfielder Jason Holt says he still has room for improvement.

Holt, 25, has started every league game since missing the opening-day defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

The on-loan Rangers man tasted defeat for the first time in eight league games at Southend United at the weekend.

And as Town prepare to take on Barnsley at Highbury on Saturday, Holt says he is looking to improve and do more, if selected.

He said: “I’m always looking to do better. There is lots more to come from myself.

“In the coming weeks, if selected, I want to be doing more. I want to be improving.”

With Ryan Taylor and Ross Wallace newly added to Town’s midfield ranks, Kyle Dempsey also in contention and young duo Harrison Biggins and Nathan Sheron putting pressure on, there is a wealth of competition.

But with James Wallace (red card) and Ash Hunter (fifth yellow) both picking up suspensions at Roots Hall, where Dean Marney (groin) came off at half-time, Fleetwood will not be at full strength in the middle of the park.

Conor McAleny (hamstring) is also a doubt but Town are boosted by the return of winger Wes Burns after his three-match ban.

And Holt says everyone needs to up their game to keep hold of the jersey.

He added: “If you don’t produce when you have the jersey, someone else will come in and take it.

“Everyone needs to be on their toes and performing at their highest level, which they have not done over the last couple of weeks.

“Competition is very healthy. With the starting XI, the bench and the players who are missing out, it is a really strong squad.”

And having watched the Southend game, Holt says Town will learn from it.

He said: “At the start of the week we look over the video and see where we should be doing better.

“Then we will brush it under the carpet and look to the next game, but we will learn from the defeat.”

Holt has belief that this squad is more than capable of bouncing back.

He said: “We have got massive belief in the squad. The gaffer has assembled a really good squad over the summer, a great group of players and a great staff.

“The last two weeks we have been off it. We know that ourselves and that is the most disappointing thing.”