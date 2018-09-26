Jason Holt hopes to learn from Fleetwood's latest signings

Fleetwood Town’s Rangers loan star Jason Holt is eager to learn from Ross Wallace after the winger secured a move to Highbury.

The fight for midfield spots at Town has intensified with the capture of the winger and Ryan Taylor in but Holt sees the fresh additions as another boost.

Holt has partnered Dean Marney in Town’s midfield since the second league game of the season at Oxford United.

Young duo Harrison Biggins and Nathan Sheron have been putting pressure on them, with Kyle Dempsey also able to play across the middle.

James Wallace is also in that mix but he and Ash Hunter will be suspended for Saturday’s clash with Barnsley at Highbury.

Wallace was sent off after his second yellow card at Southend, while Hunter picked up his fifth caution of the seasonn that game.

Wes Burns is back in contention after his three-game suspension and Holt sees the added competition in midfield as a positive.

The 25-year-old is eager to learn from new arrivals Taylor and Ross Wallace.

He said: “Two great additions to the team who have played at the highest level. They will certainly be able to add to the group and everyone will be looking to learn from the two players.”

Taylor did not secure international clearance in time for the Roots Hall clash, having last played for Indian Super League side ATK, but Ross Wallace was eligible to feature and made his debut off the bench in Town’s defeat.

Several of Town’s first team squad had been struggling with a stomach bug ahead of the game. Ched Evans shook it off to start the match but James Husband was struck down and had to withdraw. A number of others were affected but played.

Holt avoided the bug but refused to use it as an excuse or the 10-hour coach journey after plans to fly south were thwarted by strong winds.

He said: “It is not ideal but we are not going to have any excuses.

“Because we had a bad result we cannot use that as an excuse. We learn from this.

“I think this week and last week (in the 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley) we have not hit the standards we should.

“We let ourselves down really, so we are disappointed.

“Most of us did not do our jobs properly and it is one of those days when we are extremely disappointed, especially after last week when we got a point and we were not at our best. We need to learn.”