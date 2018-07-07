James Wallace surprise inclusion in Joey Barton's 26-man Fleetwood Town squad for Hungarian pre-season tour

The writing is on the wall for Toumani Diagouraga but the future looks rosy for triallist James Wallace after Fleetwood Town unveiled their 26-man squad for their pre-season tour of Hungary.

Fleetwood jet out on Sunday but midfielder Diagoura's exit looks imminent after he was omitted from the squad a day after Barton confirmed the midfielder is free to leave the club.

The former Leeds United midfielder joined Town on a free transfer from fellow League One side Plymouth in January.

But after netting on debut in the 2-1 win at Southend, Diagouraga failed to hit the form of his Argyle spell and new boss Joey Barton has decided his future lies elsewhere.

The 31-year-old returned to pre-season training and is not injured, but he did not feature in this week's friendly wins against Southport and Salford City.

He looks to be following fellow midfielders Victor Nirennold and Markus Schwabl out of the door.

But those exits could be good news for Wallace as the 26-year-old's trial continues.

The ex-Sheffield United midfielder is now a free agent after his contract at League Two Tranmere Rovers expired.

But the Everton youth product has never managed a 30-game season in his League career, hence the lengthy trial to prove his fitness.

The ex-Blade has not featured in the 3-1 win over Southport or 4-0 win at Salford City on Friday night but he impressed Barton enough to secure a spot in his travelling party for Hungary.

Barton has stressed he will give youth a chance in his first managerial role, with development squad youngsters Matty Urwin, Billy Crellin, Nathan Sheron, Lewis Baines, Harrison Holgate, Joe Maguire, Ged Garner, Ashley Nadesan and last year's breakthrough first-team young stars Jack Sowerby and Harrison Biggins securing their seats to Hungary.

And first-team coach Barry Nicholson sees the trip as an opportunity for all to bond.

He said: "I've never been to Hungary before. I'm looking forward to that.

"It is actually a really good opportunity to get all the players together for a bit of bonding and get some real good work into them.

"It will probably be a case of three sessions a day out there, using the facilities wisely. They are meant to be great training facilities out there, so I'm looking forward to that.

"It gives everyone a chance to get to know each other a bit better, staff and players, so I'm really looking forward to it."

Fleetwood Town will face Slovakian second tier side STK Fluminese Samorin on Tuesday July 10 at 4.30pm UK time (5.30pm local time).

Opponents for Town's second fixture in Hungary are yet to be confirmed but the match will be played on Saturday July 14, the day before the squad fly home.

Town touring party:

Goalkeepers:

Cairns

Urwin

Crellin

Defenders:

Coyle

Jones

Holgate

Bolger

Eastham

Sheron

Morgan

Baines

Spurr

Maguire

Clarke

Midfielders

Dempsey

Holt

Sowerby

Biggins

Grant

Garner

Wallace

Strikers

McAleny

Hunter

Madden

Burns

Nadesan