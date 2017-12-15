It's Maddison before Vardy for FA Cup conquerors Fleetwood

Fleetwood might have secured a fairytale FA Cup tie against their former striker Jamie Vardy’s Leicester City side but boss Uwe Rosler says Town have no time for dreaming yet.

A Cian Bolger header in each half ensured that Rosler’s men beat non-league Hereford

2-0 in their Edgar Street replay to set up that mouthwatering third-round clash at Highbury.

It will be Fleetwood’s first-ever competitive match against a Premier League side and will be shown live on BBC TV at 12.45pm on Saturday, January 6.

Vardy scored 34 goals for Town in 2011-12, firing them into the Football League before clinching a £1m move to the Foxes.

Now he is set to return to his former club as a Premier League winner with 19 England caps.

However, Rosler’s focus is firmly on Sunday’s home clash with Peterborough and handling a different forward – Marcus Maddison.

The head coach said: “We are looking forward to it. The players have earned it, the club has earned it.

“We needed to do it the hard way. We were worthy winners and we now look forward to the weeks to come.

“We focus on Jamie Vardy when the time is right but first on Sunday we focus on Maddison –he is similar!”

Rosler was without Kyle Dempsey last night due to concussion but hailed his youthful midfield trio of Jack Sowerby (aged 22), George Glendon (23) and Aiden O’Neill (19) for their displays against the Southern Premier Division side.

He added: “I think it was a really important game. We are in the third round again and it is a big game, with us in the situation we are in.

“We not only played against Hereford – we played against 4,000 people and we had a very young team.

“Look at our midfield – they had all together maybe 50 games.

“How they handled the situation and how we showed some real courage, I was really pleased.

“We competed really well but congratulations to Hereford – we needed to be at our best.

“I think we gave a real solid performance.

“Everybody was hoping or waiting for us to slip up and my players performed really well

“Kyle Dempsey was out with concussion but I was really pleased with the three in midfield.

“The back three or back five were also very good.

“In the second half we had some really goof counter-attacking opportunities and I thought we would put the game to bed, but we were a little bit eager and untidy with the last pass.

“We could not punish them but we cleared our lines and our box really well, and we defended really well in the centre of our goal.

“That was confidence- building. We did not win that through luck – we were worthy winners.”