Injured Fleetwood loan defender James Husband returns to Norwich for assessment

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton revealed that injured left-back James Husband will miss Saturday’s clash with Shrewsbury and has returned to parent club Norwich City for an assessment.

Husband, 24, limped off with a hamstring injury in the 10th minute of Saturday’s 4-0 win at Doncaster.

Despite the blow, Barton praised Lewie Coyle as Town’s answer to Denis Irwin after swapping the right flank for the left.

Barton said: “James had a hamstring a couple of weeks ago. He came back from that, felt it again and he is going to go back to Norwich because he is their player and they will have a look at him. We would expect him to be out for at least two, three weeks.

“We are not sure how it happened. There was kind of a jostling match and Hubby managed to pull his hamstring. It is not the most serious hamstring but it is not nothing.

“I thought Coyley was outstanding at left-back – a real Denis Irwin type. He’s a right-footed player who looks very comfortable at left-back.

“That is the versatility in the squad. I thought Shez (Nathan Sheron) did well when he went in at right-back on Saturday.

“We will assess the bodies on Thursday and I’m looking forward to having the big boys back!”

Midfielder Dean Marney (groin) and attacker Conor McAleny (hamstring) trained this week. Barton says Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy defeat by Rochdale was too soon for both, though Craig Morgan played another 45 minutes.

Morgan replaced James Wallace at half-time but Barton says the midfielder is in contention for weekend, though centre-half Tommy Spurr (groin) remains an injury worry.

Barton said: “Dean and Conor have trained. Conor had a bit of a hammy, so we have to go slowly with him because we want him fit for 30 games.

“Marns probably needs a week of training. Morgs was always a week ahead of them. We accelerated him on to the pitch on Saturday because we felt we needed him – you just want that steady Eddie on there.

“He will be fit for Saturday and we should have a whole host of changes.”