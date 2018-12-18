Fleetwood Town FC visit children and staff at Brian House Children's Hospice. Dean Marney and Nathan Sheron with nurse Shaunna Wilson.

IN PICTURES: Fleetwood Town's visit to Brian House Children's Hospice

Fleetwood Town’s first team spread Christmas cheer at Brian House Children’s Hospice as they delivered presents to poorly youngsters this afternoon.

Look back on the visit by viewing our photographer Dan Martino's pictures in the gallery below.

Fleetwood Town FC visit children and staff at Brian House Children's Hospice. Jason Holt and Ross Wallace with 15-year-old Jack Taylor.

1. Jason and Ross spent time with Jack

Fleetwood Town FC visit children and staff at Brian House Children's Hospice. Ched Evans with 2-year-old Alanna Smith.

2. Ched helped Alanna with her art

Fleetwood Town FC visit children and staff at Brian House Children's Hospice. Pictured are Alex Cairns and Ash Hunter with nurse Jenny Cowan.

3. Alex and Ash tried out the ball pit

Fleetwood Town FC visit children and staff at Brian House Children's Hospice

4. The lads learned about the hospice

