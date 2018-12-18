IN PICTURES: Fleetwood Town's visit to Brian House Children's Hospice Fleetwood Town’s first team spread Christmas cheer at Brian House Children’s Hospice as they delivered presents to poorly youngsters this afternoon. Look back on the visit by viewing our photographer Dan Martino's pictures in the gallery below. 1. Jason and Ross spent time with Jack Fleetwood Town FC visit children and staff at Brian House Children's Hospice. Jason Holt and Ross Wallace with 15-year-old Jack Taylor. other Buy a Photo 2. Ched helped Alanna with her art Fleetwood Town FC visit children and staff at Brian House Children's Hospice. Ched Evans with 2-year-old Alanna Smith. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Alex and Ash tried out the ball pit Fleetwood Town FC visit children and staff at Brian House Children's Hospice. Pictured are Alex Cairns and Ash Hunter with nurse Jenny Cowan. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. The lads learned about the hospice Fleetwood Town FC visit children and staff at Brian House Children's Hospice jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2